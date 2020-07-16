Sommer Ray Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In A Lavender Crop Top & Tight Bike Shorts

Sommer Ray put the results of her dedicated workout regimen on display in her latest Instagram share on Thursday. The upload hit her page just moments ago but has already proved to be a huge hit with her millions of fans.

Sommer nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of eight photos that captured her outside in a corner of her patio and surrounded by vibrant green palm trees. She wore a sultry look on her face in the beginning of the post, but eventually spread her plump lips into a wide, teeth-baring grin. A majority of the snaps saw her sitting down on the dark wooden deck, though a few others saw her standing up and posing at a variety of different angles for the camera.

The fitness model sported a set of athleticwear from her own Sommer Ray clothing collection in the multi-slide post, which she revealed in the caption had just become available for purchase. The ensemble was made of a gorgeous lavender fabric with white piping that popped against her sun-kissed skin and clung tight to her figure to showcase her gym-honed physique.

Sommer flaunted her toned arms and shoulders in a skimpy crop top that had a monarch butterfly printed on one side of her chest. The tiny shirt hit just below the social media star’s rib cage, flashing a glimpse of her chiseled abs and flat stomach for her fans to admire.

The 23-year-old also wore a pair of matching biker shorts that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms featured a drawstring waistband that cinched high up on Sommer’s hips to highlight her trim waist and stopped in the middle of her muscular thighs. In one of the photos, she stood with her backside to the camera, revealing how the snug garment defined her sculpted derriere.

Sommer completed her sporty look with a pair of lavender Converse sneakers, hoop earrings, and her signature set of unique statement rings. Her long, ombre tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulders and behind her back in messy waves.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the model’s latest Instagram upload, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are literally soo gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Booty game on point,” quipped another fan.

“The hottest most beautiful soul on this planet,” praised a third user.

“I love this fit,” a fourth follower responded, adding several heart-eyed emoticons to further express her admiration for the look.

The photos have also amassed over 326,000 likes within one hour of going live.