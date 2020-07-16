Chrissy Teigen ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Have Reportedly Spread Across Facebook

A Wednesday report from Media Matters for America claimed that “conspiracy theories” relating to Chrissy Teigen, which have allegedly been debunked, have spread across Facebook. The news comes after the model was forced to block over one million people on Twitter for trolling by attempting to link her to deceased accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The non-profit conducted an analysis of 384 right-leaning Facebook pages with more than 500,000 likes. According to the organization, eight of the 10 posts that earned the most interactions in the last 24 hours either promoted or mentioned the purported link between Teigen and Epstein.

Media Matters for America also took aim at Breitbart, which was allegedly responsible for one of the posts.

“It perfectly illustrates the sort of sleight of hand (or put another way, the complete lack of moderation) going on: The headline and piece are factual, but the top comments on that post, which have all received substantial engagement, are explicitly in favor of this harassment campaign, and Breitbart has chosen to leave them.”

According to the non-profit, mentions of the controversial theory have increased over the last seven days. The publication also claimed the accusations had been circulated on platforms outside of Facebook.

“Conspiracy theory outlet Infowars, right-wing personalities Candace Owens and James Woods, far-right message boards, and multiple supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory with major followings have been spinning a completely false narrative accusing Teigen of collaborating with the now-deceased Epstein and being involved with pedophilia.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

The speculation links Teigen to Epstein’s private plane, often referred to as the “Lolita Express,” despite there reportedly being no evidence that she was ever aboard the notorious aircraft. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have reportedly attempted to take legal action against Liz Cronkin, who previously attempted to link the model to child abuse.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Tiegen deleted 60,000 tweets that were seized upon by right-wing personalities for their alleged sexually suggestive nature and mentions of children. Comedian Chrissie May accused Teigen of deleting the tweets due to her purported connection to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Both Maxwell and the disgraced financier have been linked to various prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

Teigen recently made headlines when she supported the boycott of Goya Foods after the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, praised Donald Trump, Breitbart reported. Teigen allegedly helped lead the boycott against Goya Foods along with others, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, and actor John Leguizamo.