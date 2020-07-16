Luz Elena Echeverria Flaunts Her Well-Toned Figure In A Crochet Bikini

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her 1.1 million fans to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Luz Elena could be seen rocking a sexy, two-piece crochet bathing suit. Her bikini top included white triangulate cups with dark blue thread work. It also boasted thin straps, a plunging neckline, and scalloped edges. The tiny ensemble struggled to contain her assets, thus allowing her to show off major cleavage. In addition to that, she also flaunted a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Luz Elena — who initially rose to fame after participating in Colombian fitness reality TV show Desafío Súper Humanos (Super Human Challenge) — teamed her skimpy top with a pair revealing bottoms comprised of dark blue crocheted material and thin blue-and-white strings that boasted tasseled ends. She tied the strings of her bottoms high on her hips to accentuate her hourglass shape. Overall, the ensemble put the hottie’s sculpted abs, taut stomach, shapely legs, and well-toned biceps on full display.

She wore her raven-colored hair down, swept then to one side, and let her long and silky locks cascade over her shoulder and arms.

The photoshoot took place outdoors. Some trees, a green fencing net, glass railings, and some gym equipment could be seen in the background.

To pose for the pic, Luz Elena stood with her legs slightly spread apart to give her fans an eyeful of her physique. She lifted one of her ankles and pressed her toes on the ground to exhibit her toned calves.

She raised one of her arms and held her hand behind her head, looked straight at the camera, and flashed a smile as she soaked up the sun.

Luz Elena added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her followers a happy Thursday and motivated them to love themselves instead of being self-critical. That aside, she informed users that her bikini was from the designer beachwear retailer, Diosa De Mar.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 8,400 likes and close to 300 comments.

“You are getting more and more beautiful with every passing day. Congratulations on your dedication toward fitness,” one of her followers commented.

“Looking perfect, honey! Love you,” another user chimed in.

“I adore you, my beautiful mermaid. Happy Thursday!” a third follower wrote.

“So gorgeous and your body looks amazing,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several other IG notables also liked and commented on the photograph, including Anais Zanotti, Eri Anton, and Diana Maux.