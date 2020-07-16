Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flashes Her Booty In A Blue Thong Bikini For Latest Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted her curvy backside in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. She was photographed in the water wearing a revealing thong bikini, and gave a sultry glare to the camera.

The fitness model did not show the front of her body, but still gave viewers plenty of eye candy in the steamy snaps. Sonders rocked a dark blue swimsuit with a top that had thin straps around her neck and back. She had matching thong bottoms with thin straps that hugged onto her waist. The well-known golfer wore large hoop earrings to complete the look.

In the first photo, Sonders was in shallow water that she knelt down in. The 32-year-old had her back to the camera and rested her right hand on her knee. Her long dark hair was slicked back and appeared soaking wet. She looked off into the distance with her head slightly turned to the side as the sun shone down on her glistening skin. This angle treated fans to an eyeful of her athletic booty in the tiny bottoms.

Sonders stayed in the water for her second snap, and she was submerged up to her waist. The Michigan State University alum’s hair dipped into the water, and she turned her head to face the camera. She held her left hand near her face as she shot a sensual look at the lens. The angle gave viewers a hint of her sideboob.

For the caption, the model mentioned the re-airing of Supermarket Sweep episodes, and asked if fans had been watching the show. Sonders uploaded the image Thursday afternoon for her 480,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the enticing pics, and more than 1,600 found their way to the “like” button in less than an hour after the post went live. Her replies were littered with fire and heart emoji. Fans left compliments, and responded to the caption in the comment section.

“Omg I LOVED THAT SHOW!!!! Used to watch it at my grandparents house when they babysat us as kids,” an enthusiastic follower wrote.

“My goodness, you are just absolute PERFECTION, beautiful Holly,” one fan replied.

“There she is – absolute doll,” an Instagram user commented while adding a fire emoji.

“If people only knew that’s what we do every night,” Sonders’ fiancee, Dave Oancea, wrote in response to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week the model posted a video clip where her and Oancea discussed relationships. She sported a tight black top with a plunging neckline that put her assets on display.