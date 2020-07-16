Gabby Allen Rocks Pineapple-Print Booty Shorts & Bikini Top While Showing Off Her Core Strength On Instagram

Gabby Allen shared a double-photo update with her 1.1 million Instagram fans on July 16, and it’s getting noticed for more reasons than one. The upload was comprised of one photo and one video that captured the model in booty shorts and a bold bikini top.

The first image in the set captured Gabby posed with her backside facing the camera. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in London, United Kingdom, for the photoshoot. Gabby appeared in front of a wooden fence that had a metal chain-link piece in front of it. A few shadows filled the wall while sunlight spilled over Gabby’s figure. The social media influencer turned her head toward the camera and rested her chin on her shoulder as she closed her eyes and wore a big smile on her face.

Gabby rocked a two-piece set that consisted of a pair of primarily white booty shorts. The funky bottoms were patterned white pineapples, which added a fun pop of color to her ensemble. The pants were high-waisted and had a thick band that ran across her midsection while the body of the garment was tight on her shapely thighs and bubbly backside.

On her upper half, Gabby wore a vibrant yellow bikini top that also complemented her bronze complexion. The top of the swimsuit tied around her neck in a bow while the bottom of the piece was worn just below her shoulder blades. The model pulled her long, blond locks out of her face, and a few loose pieces of hair fell around her cheeks.

Following the photo, Gabby shared a seconds-long clip where she showed off her athletic ability. With the help of her photographer, Gabby climbed on a metal beam that was similar to a set of monkey bars. There was a dirt ground beneath her, and a wall of trees appeared behind the big structure. Her body was suspended in the air and showed off her core strength by lifting her legs as her photographer snapped away. Gabby completed her outfit with a pair of white athletic socks and sneakers to match.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from the model’s eager audience. More than 11,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update, and dozens have left comments.

“This is too ridiculously hot,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“More of a peach than a pineapple,” a second fan added, referencing Gabby’s famous backside.

“These shorts are so cute!!!” another social media user chimed in.

“STRONG!!! Hotness overload!!” one more complimented with the addition of a few flame and praying hand emoji.