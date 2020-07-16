Cindy Mello Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Black Bikini

Cindy Mello tantalized many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 16, with her most recent post. The Brazilian model took to the social media app to post a triple update in which she showed off her slim and fit body.

The first snapshot, shot in black and white, showed Mello sitting on the floor while resting her back against the wall. The camera framed her in profile as she lifted her feet off the ground, showcasing her thighs and derriere. Mello placed her hands on either side for support as she turned her head to face the photographer. She squinted her eyes slightly for an intense expression.

Mello wore a black two-piece bathing suit. The top had a classic halter design with large triangles. They were connected at the bottom by a medium elastic band, which helped to enhance her cleavage. The top had thin straps that tied behind her neck. She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low, exposing her slender stomach and obliques.

Over her swimsuit, she rocked a white shirt, which she wore off her shoulders. Her brunette hair was pulled up in a tight bun.

In the second shot, Mello appeared to be topless as she wrapped her arms around torso. She looked over her shoulder to glance at the photographer. In the third, she wore a white one-piece swimsuit folded all the way down, baring her chest. However, she used her hands to censor the photo and keep it within the social media platform’s community guidelines.

She captioned the photos with credits to the photographer, Dove Shore. She also expressed her gratitude for shooting with “friends.” Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the post, which garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 180 comments within the first hours. Instagram users showered her with compliments in the comments section, including their praise for the aesthetics of the shoot.

“[W]ow, Cindy! elegant shots!” one user wrote.

“[Y]ou are spectacularly beautiful,” raved another fan.

“Gorgeous series of pictures,” a third admirer chimed in.

“That second one is powerful,” said a fourth fan.

Mello posts a mix of content to her feed, including professional and personal shots. She recently shared a stunning image that showed her in close-up as she held a gorgeous cat. In the caption, she joked that she and the feline were “best buddies.” Mello sported a lacy bra which featured a subtle fringe around the band and the top of the cups. She glanced at the camera with intense eyes and parted lips.