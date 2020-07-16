Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Split Rumors Swirl After Instagram Unfollow

It seems that the two-year romance between Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick may have recently crossed the finish line. Rumors are swirling that the Green Bay Packers quarterback and former NASCAR driver may have called it quits on their relationship.

So far, neither Aaron nor Danica have confirmed the split. However, fans are buzzing over what may be a significant clue uncovered on social media and at least one outlet says they have confirmed that the two broke up.

According to an insider who was contacted by Hollywood Life, Danica and Aaron have split. This insider confirmation comes not long after some people on Instagram had noticed that Danica, 38, had unfollowed Aaron, 36, on the popular social media site.

As of this writing, Aaron does still follow Danica on the site. However, it does appear to be true that she is not currently following him. It seems that the move by Danica to unfollow Aaron was first noticed on July 16.

If Aaron and Danica have gone their separate ways, neither one has completely wiped the other from their social media pages quite yet. However, neither one has shared anything recently reflecting their continued romance either.

The last post that Aaron has on his Instagram page that includes Danica is from March 31. The last Instagram post of hers that includes him is from April 11.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As soon as this following change was noticed, people started speculating that these two had ended their two-year relationship. If that is the case, it is not known for certain when the breakup occurred. So far, neither athlete has spoken out about the speculation.

Danica acknowledged her romance with Aaron in January 2018 after buzz over the possible relationship had built up among fans of the two. The two first met at the ESPY Awards in 2012 and once they started dating, they gushed over one another frequently and were big supporters of one another.

Until recently, it does not seem that fans of the pair had picked up on any significant signs of trouble. If anything, many seemingly thought that an engagement and wedding were likely on the horizon for the two. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and former NASCAR star seemed content together in their spring posts, but it definitely appears that things have taken a turn since then.

Now that people are noticing this shift, will Danica and Aaron release an official statement confirming a split? If they are still together, it seems likely that one or both of them will clue everybody in on it sooner rather than later. If they did end things, that will probably be confirmed soon as well.