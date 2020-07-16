Kara Del Toro Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini While At The Beach

American internet sensation Kara Del Toro undoubtedly sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted a series of sultry photos of herself on Thursday, July 16. The bombshell shared the post with her 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit just shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old — who is mostly known for being a Instagram swimsuit model — was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Kara looked to be at the beach as the ocean and sand were visible in the background behind her.

She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses and angles that displayed her from her front and her side. The model further exuded an unbothered-yet-sultry vibe in the series as she pouted and looked away from the camera’s lens.

The stunner’s long, brunette hair — which seemingly featured highlights — was parted to the left and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, messy waves.

Still, it was her enviable figure that clearly stole the show, as she flaunted her curves with ease in an elegant and revealing bikini.

Kara opted for a black bikini top that featured elaborate crystal-like detailing. The swimsuit bra tied around her neck and back and did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The bra’s tiny triangular cups also struggled to contain her assets as they exposed a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She team the revealing top with an equally revealing pair of matching bottoms. The briefs, which also featured elaborate detailing and a low-rise, skimpy cut, particularly drew attention to her curvy hips, pert derriere, and slim core.

She finished the look off with a choker and a necklace.

The model did not include a geotag in the post.

Meanwhile in the caption, she simply stated she was taking a morning swim.

The slideshow was met with support and approval from thousands of fans, amassing more than 11,000 likes the first hour after going live. An additional 154 followers also complimented Kara’s body, beauty, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“Very nice looking and beautiful,” one person stated.

“Love a black bikini,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous girl, and I really love your bikini,” a third individual added.

Kara has shared many stunning snapshots of herself to social media, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she wowed fans once more after she rocked a minuscule dress with a plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr.