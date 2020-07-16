Brad Parscale Is ‘Deeply Hurt’ By His Demotion, Report Says

Donald Trump’s former 2020 manager, Brad Parscale, is “deeply hurt” by his demotion to senior adviser for digital and data operations, Politico reported. As the publication noted, Parscale tweeted out a Bible verse on Wednesday afternoon and appeared to suggest he was being persecuted.

“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them,” he wrote.

As reported by Politico, the 20-minute meeting in which Parscale’s demotion was addressed was described by two people present as “emotional.” According to the publication, the meeting followed Trump’s decision to shake up the operation, which was announced on Facebook and allegedly left many members of the team “stunned.” The move comes as the president continues to fall in the polls against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been running a strategy that includes staying out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Parscale relocated to Washington to take on the role of manager. Now that he has been bumped from the position, he will likely return to Florida to focus his efforts on the digital and advertising side of the president’s operation.

” It is uncertain, however, the extent he will be involved in the day-to-day activities of the campaign,” the report read.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

According to the report, Parscale has been “under the microscope for months,” and scrutiny intensified after the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, which drew far less of a crowd than expected. Notably, Parscale touted the allegedly massive ticket sales, which did not translate into a packed event.

“Some people close to the campaign said they felt Parscale erred by making himself a public figure, aggressively promoting himself on social media and at one point appearing in an advertisement,” Politico claimed.

As The Inquisitr reported, one adviser claimed that worry began to arise regarding Parscale’s lack of political experience, especially as the coronavirus pandemic spread unpredictably across the United States.

According to BBC, Parscale’s appointment as manager of the president’s 2020 movement was an “unusual choice” given his lack of political experience — he had never run a campaign before in his life.

“Managing a presidential-level operation is the equivalent of overseeing a massive business venture constructed on the fly – an administrative task that requires organisational acumen, strategic vision and ruthless efficiency.”

Taking Parscale’s place is Bill Stepien, a veteran of politics who is allegedly known for his organization. He served as Trump’s White House political director and was also a top adviser to ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Stepien also has close ties to Jared Kushner, who shares his birthplace — New Jersey.