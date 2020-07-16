Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Sizzling Body In A Pale Pink Bikini

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pale pink bikini. The swimsuit was from her own brand, Kittenish, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The shot was taken outdoors, and Jessie stood on a tiled surface beside a large pool filled with clear water. Several modern lounge chairs were visible to her left, and her body was facing away from the camera as the picture was captured.

A brown fence was visible in the distance and there were many different types of lush green trees both in front of it and behind it, adding some natural greenery to the frame.

The swimsuit Jessie wore featured a one-shoulder style top that dipped low on one side, flaunting her toned arm. The fabric clung to her ample assets, and though her body was angled in a way that her cleavage wasn’t visible, there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

Several inches of her midsection were on display in the sexy look, and she paired the bikini top with high-waisted bottoms. The bottoms were in the same pale pink hue that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the cut of the garment accentuated her pert posterior.

Jessie was barefoot in the picture as she walked along the tiles, and had no accessories beyond a pair of earrings, a delicate necklace, and her sparkling wedding ring.

She glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera, and gathered her long, wavy locks into a low ponytail near the nape of her neck. Her hair was parted in the middle, framing her face, and she looked gorgeous in the smoking-hot snap.

Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 60,100 likes as well as 416 comments within just one hour.

“How do you look better after three kids than you did before?” one follower asked.

“Always on tippie toes girl! We gotta stretch our legs to look tall,” another fan added.

“I wanna know your secret for cellulite. You have zero. Gorgeous as always!” a third remarked.

“I tried to check out that great bod of yours but the size of that rock on your finger is in the way lol,” another follower commented.

