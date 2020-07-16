Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Cozy At LAX, Days After Rapper Talks About His Love For The Actress’s Feet

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were spotted getting cozy before they embarked on a trip at Los Angles International Airport on Wednesday, according to photos and videos obtained by The Daily Mail. The outing comes after the “Bloody Valentine” rapper talked about his obsession with the actress’ feet.

The couple arrived at the airport late in the day Wednesday via a black SUV. Fox led the way as the two entered the building. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress went first and held the rapper’s hand as the two went through check-in at the Delta terminal.

The couple was dressed casually for their trip to an unknown destination. Fox wore a simple white tee-shirt with small cutouts, ripped black jeans, and basic white sneakers. The actress carried a black leather jacket over her arm, and her boarding pass was in her hand. The ex-wife of actor Brian Austin Green was not wearing a protective mask in the terminal, although one dangled in her fingers.

Kelly was also in a laid back ensemble. The rapper wore a white shirt that showed off his tattoos, a black and white leather jacket with a studded collar, and black sweatpants. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, accessorized his look with several necklaces, simple white sneakers, and a large black bag over his shoulder. At one point, the “Why Are You Here” rapper had on a black protective mask, although he seemingly only wore it as he went through security.

The couple packed on the public displays of affection throughout their time at the airport. While waiting at the initial check-in, Fox grabbed Kelly by the waist and pulled in closer to his chest. The rapper, who stands about a foot taller, responded and put his head on the actress’ shoulder.

The two held hands as they strolled through LAX. The paparazzi taking the photos tried to get a confirmation from the two that they were together. The couple remained quiet throughout all of the questionings, but the photographer elicited a huge smile after he asked if the two were “serious.” The two have been linked since May when Fox and Green announced their split.

The photographer also asked the two about a recent video for Teen Vogue in which the rapper discussed his music, and the conversation then moved on to Kelly’s foot fetish.

“It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful, and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist,” the rapper told the outlet.