Casey Costelloe Flashes Her Toned Booty In A Bright Yellow Thong Bikini

Casey Costelloe returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share yet another racy upload with her loyal fans. The model went scantily clad as she waded the water. In the caption, she revealed to her followers that she enjoyed the salt water on her skin.

In the sexy snap, Casey let it all hang out in a skimpy bright yellow bikini. The tiny top clung closely to her ample bust, and exposed a bit of sideboob in the process. The thin straps showcased her muscular arms and shoulders as well.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they accentuated her toned booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the upload. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings, a bracelet around her wrist, and some sunglasses in her hand.

She posed with her backside towards the camera while standing calf-deep in the clear water. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face as she rested her arms at her sides. She closed her eyes while the wind blew through her hair.

In the background of the shot, some large rock formations, and rolling green hills were visible. A blue sky with fluffy gray and white clouds could also be seen overhead.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that fell down her back.

The model boasts over 800,000 followers on Instagram, and many of them couldn’t get enough of the racy post. The pic garnered more than 7,600 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Yellow Is my favorite on you,” one follower stated.

“Dream Angel,” declared another.

“Beautiful and very sexy. Have a good day darling Casey. Kiss for you,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re toooo much pretty Gorgeous Goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s been known to sport skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently thrilled her followers when she sizzled in a purple thong bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that snap has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 330 comments.