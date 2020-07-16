Cindy Prado Slays In A Colorful Bandeau Bikini, Asks Fans Their Favorite Pick Up Lines

Cindy Prado’s latest Instagram post is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Cuban model returned to her account on Thursday to share a duo of stunning photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The snaps were taken at the Sea Oats Luxury Estate on Captiva Island, per the upload’s geotag, and captured Cindy spending a day out by the pool in yet another gorgeous bikini.

The 27-year-old looked as beautiful as ever in the itty-bitty two-piece from Boohoo that had a geometric pattern and bright color scheme that popped against her sun-kissed swim. The swimwear set featured a bandeau top that wrapped tightly around her chest and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a dainty bow and small, oval-shaped cut-out that fell over the middle of her bust, teasing her audience with an eyeful of cleavage that added another sexy element to the model’s stunning display.

Cindy’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips also made an appearance in the steamy shots thanks to the daringly high-cut design of her bikini bottoms. The garment highlighted her trim waist with its high-rise waistband that sat at an angle over her midsection in a way that framed her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

Cindy’s look also included a semi-sheer sarong and headband in the same bold pattern. She wrapped the skirt behind her but left it untied to show off her curvaceous lower body. Meanwhile, the twisted hair accessory was placed over her forehead and honey-blond tresses, which spilled over her shoulders in luscious waves.

Cindy has never been shy about showing off her flawless figure on social media, but this particular post appeared to have an ulterior motive, as she asked her 1.4 million followers what their “favorite pick up line” is in the caption of the upload. Many flocked to the comments section to share their favorite conversation opener with the Instagram star.

“Are you from Tennessee cause you’re the only 10 I see,” one person responded.

“I would take you to the movies, but I’m not allowed to bring snacks in,” shared another fan.

“If I’m honest, I usually go with ‘Hey, how’s it going?'” a third follower wrote.

“No matter how good my pickup line is I don’t think it would ever pickup a woman as stunning as you,” admitted a fourth admirer.

The photos have also earned over 18,000 likes within two hours of going live.

This is Cindy’s second bikini-clad upload in as many days. Yesterday, she impressed her fans as she showed off her figure in an ensemble that she labeled her “standard Miami Beach attire.” It included a skimpy white two-piece, white sneakers, and round sunglasses.