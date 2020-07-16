Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny White Bikini

On Thursday, July 16, British model Chloe Saxon made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 786,000 followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 34-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a paved patio. A black wicker chair and a spiral topiary shrub in a black-and-white planter can be seen in the background.

Chloe flaunted her fantastic figure in a white bikini with clear straps manufactured by the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit featured a plunging top that put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The bikini’s high-cut bottoms also accentuated her washboard abs, curvaceous hips, and toned thighs. The tattooed model finished off the sexy look with a white baseball hat, ankle socks, and tennis shoes, all of which were from Nike. As for jewelry, she wore a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first image, the social media sensation sat with her legs spread. She leaned back and used her hands to stabilize herself. For the following picture, she turned to the side and bent her knees. Chloe faced forward in the third shot and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. She looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips. The final photo showed her striking a similar pose to how she was positioned in the second snap.

For the photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty pulled back her long locks in a ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Chloe advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Many of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow amazing,” wrote a fan.

“You are so nice wonderful photo,” added a different devotee.

“Looking fabulous,” remarked another admirer.

“Beautiful body babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of both kissing face and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post risque content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.