Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sizzles In A Cheeky Thong Bikini: ‘Give It Your All Today, Don’t Half A** Anything’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann spiced up her Instagram timeline on Thursday afternoon with a provocative new photo of herself posing in a cheeky thong two-piece bathing suit.

The Don’t Be Tardy star posed by standing on an outdoor balcony overlooking what appeared to be a residential street. The sassy fashionista placed her hands upon her hips while looking out over the glass balustrade and the metal railing.

Her swimwear was light green and floral-patterned, composed primarily of slender pieces of fabric and strings. Kim’s top tied in the back just above the dip in her lower back.

She stood shoulder-width apart with her backside facing the camera, giving her 3.1 million followers a glorious view of her voluptuous booty and her deeply tanned skin. Aside from her rear, Kim’s chiseled back and shoulder muscles stood out, and her long blond hair was down, flowing freely down her side and back.

According to People, Kim’s string bikini came from her own luxury sustainable swimwear line called Salty K, which she launched this past May.

The article added that she had “shared another photo modeling the same floral patterned Salty K bikini while sitting on a piano,” yesterday.

In her caption, she wished everyone a good morning and suggested they put all of their efforts into having a great day. She also added a cheeky reference to her bare bum being on display alongside a winking emoji.

Kim’s saucy upload attracted tons of attention from her loyal fan base. Within three hours of going live, her post had garnered more than 1,000 comments and over 53,800 likes.

Margaret Josephs, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, liked the snap.

“Lmfaoooo caption GOALS,” commented Kim’s daughter Brielle.

Dozens of fans poured into the comments section to compliment Kim, and many dropped peach emoji to remark on her fit behind. A few wanted to know how she kept her body in such good shape, especially after having six children.

“Kim, your body is everything. Just gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“Haha perfect beach bum,” chimed in another.

“Who trains you?! Can you please make a workout regimen and diet as well! #damngirl,” raved a third admirer.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a provocative video of Brielle modeling a swimsuit from her mother’s line. She filmed Brielle from behind as she crouched down on all fours in the sand while they visited the beach. The 42-year-old mother also clapped back at critics who did not feel the clip was appropriate for her to share.