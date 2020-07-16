Anthony Rizzo Aiming For, But Not Promising To Be Ready For Cubs’ Opening Day

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo wants to be ready to play by opening day, later this month. However, Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation reported on Thursday that Rizzo knows it’s not worth pushing himself to come back early and end up hurting his injured back worse.

The Cubs’ team captain has a long history of back troubles throughout his major league career. He routinely misses a few games here and there every season when it flares up. This year, it flared it shortly after players reported to 2020’s version of spring training at the beginning of July.

Because of his bad back, Rizzo has had to sit out several consecutive Cubs‘ workouts. His frustration and confusion over why the issue was persisting so much this summer led the team to get an MRI on his back on Wednesday. The results of that test aren’t officially known, but the player believes it’s not all that serious and won’t be something that plagues him for the entire season… as long as he’s careful.

“We’re kind of just getting this calmed down and I’ll get back out there as fast as I can,” Rizzo said, per Cubs.com. “I’ve managed through a lot, but we’re going to take it day-to-day. I’d rather miss a couple of games early, if necessary, than a big chunk.”

He added he and the training staff still don’t think the issue is that different from previous years. That’s important because despite his back bothering him during the season in each of the last few years, he’s managed to log 150 or more games per season.

Rizzo at the plate while the Cubs prep the field for live BPs. pic.twitter.com/f50nrv6dIK — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 16, 2020

On Thursday Rizzo took part — in a way — in the Cubs workout, stepping in against several different pitchers. Cubs insider Jordan Bastion reported on Twitter that the first baseman took three “at-bats” during the team’s live batting practice.

It was apparent he was taking it easy, as the player saw 14 pitches and didn’t swing at any of them, other than laying down five bunts. The reporter said he didn’t take any full swings.

With the team’s 2020 season opener just eight days away, and Rizzo not having taken part in practices for over a week, the Cubs are not optimistic their starting first baseman will be ready to go out of the gate.

Bastian also said he talked to the team’s general manager, Jed Hoyer, who said the front office was “unclear” on Rizzo’s availability for opening day. Hoyer reiterated Rizzo’s point of not wanting to lose even more time by rushing the player back before his body is ready.