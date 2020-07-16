Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli Shows Off Amazing Figure in Plunging Satin Dress

Internet sensation Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli captured hearts on social media after she shared some new snapshots of herself on Thursday, July 16. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 1 million followers, which quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 27-year-old — who is mostly known for being a fashion model — was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Gabrielle looked to be in a beautiful meadow as rows of vibrant flowers and the sunset filled the background behind her.

She took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two different poses and angles that displayed her from both her front and back. The model further exuded a sweet vibe in the first image as she smiled shyly and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

The stunner’s long, brunette hair — which seemingly featured highlights — was parted to the left and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, messy waves.

It was her model-esque figure that clearly stole the show, though, as she flaunted her physique with ease in a beautiful ensemble.

Gabrielle opted for a hot-pink dress that looked to be made out of satin. The garment, which featured loose long sleeves, did not leave much the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure. The dress was further designed with a very plunging neckline that displayed just a hint of the model’s cleavage and part of her midriff.

The number also particularly helped to display her slim core, curvy hips, and pert derriere. Additionally, Gabrielle was able to showcase her toned legs and thighs, as the dress was quite short, reaching just below her backside.

She finished the look off with a pair of open-toed silver sandals, and a number of accessories.

The beauty did not specify where she was photographed, opting to leave her scenic location a mystery to fans.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 20,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. An additional 94 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, good looks, and stunning outfit.

“So beautiful Gabrielle,” one Instagram user commented.

“So magnificent dear,” added a second fan.

“Heavenly beautiful, stunning sunset,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very stunning woman,” a fourth individual asserted.

