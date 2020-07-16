Dolly Castro Exposes Bountiful Curves In Lilac Sports Bra & Biker Shorts

Dolly Castro exposed her bountiful curves in her latest Instagram post. She looked smoking hot in a sports bra and biker shorts as she smoldered for the camera. The pic sparked a frenzy among her fans and they hastened to check it out.

Not only was Dolly showing off her flawless physique, but she also posted some interesting information for those who are trying to lose fat or increase their gains. In her caption, Dolly said that sleep was fundamental in achieving fitness goals. She felt that even one night of bad slumber could hinder progress as it could escalate cortisol levels. In turn, this could increase appetite, and decrease glucose tolerance which could lead to a lowered metabolic rate. She then promoted a supplement to aid in a good night’s rest.

The model rocked a lilac sports bra that clung to her curvaceous frame. The bra, that could easily double as a crop top, had wide-set broad straps that allowed for an unobstructed view of her décolletage. The plunging neckline let Dolly flaunt her ample cleavage as she relaxed on a bed.

Dolly wore a matching ensemble and the biker shorts seemed to adhere to her thick thighs and voluptuous hips. The athletic wear permitted Dolly to show off her shredded midsection. She proudly put her ripped abs and tiny waist on display.

The social media influencer wore her long brown locks in an off-center part. She let her tresses tumble freely down her shoulders and back.

The 36-year-old posed in a bedroom. In the background, the cool tones on the walls and the white bedding promoted a tranquil atmosphere. Dolly sat upright and held up the supplement and a black eye mask. She looked directly at the camera and smiled while slightly tilting her chin.

The influencer’s fans inundated her with compliments in the comments section.

“Your style is everything gorgeous and your makeup is always on point,” one fan raved about her looks.

Another follower also weighed in on the snooze factor.

“Sleep is so important. I love it. It’s to the point it’s a hobby for me,” they said.

This sentiment was echoed by an Instagram user who opined that rest was the “key to everything in life.” They expanded on their particular condition.

“I have a little bit of anxiety, but it is way worse when I don’t sleep well. Beautiful as ever, mamita. I worship you,” they added.

The fitness maven has a staggering following of over 6.2 million fans. They appear to love Dolly’s content because this specific post has already racked up more than 21,000 likes and 279 comments.