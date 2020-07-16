Alexa Collins Flaunts Toned Midsection In Revealing Crop Top

On Thursday, July 16, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old standing in a white-walled room with a brown leather chair in the background. Sunlight spilled out of the windows that were covered with sheer white curtains. The post’s geotag indicated that the pictures were taken in Miami, Florida.

Alexa wore in a long-sleeved pink crop top with an open back. The revealing garment put her flat midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the top with distressed low-rise blue jeans that accentuated her curvaceous hips. The model finished off the look with a sparkling ring worn on her middle finger.

For the casual photoshoot, Alexa styled her blond hair in voluminous curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back and hooked her thumb in her pants pocket. Alexa altered her position in the following picture by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed her hand under her chin and looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the color of her top. She also tagged the clothing retailer, Missy Empire, insinuating that is where she received her outfit.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon amassed more than 6,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! Just beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so adorable in pink!” added a different devotee.

“Pure beautiful perfection,” remarked another admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous [you] look fantastic,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to a few of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. Earlier this week, she uploaded pictures, in which she sported an unbuttoned denim jacket and black tights with cut-out detailing. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.