Luciana Del Mar Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Nude Bikini At The Beach

Luciana Del Mar went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The model flashed her fit figure while revealing in the caption of the post that she as born in Lima, Peru, and asking her followers where they’re from.

In the sexy shot, Luciana looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy nude string bikini. The tiny top fastened behind her neck, and clung tightly to her chest. The garment showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and featured a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and flaunted her curvy hips and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs, as well as her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap.

Luciana sat with her knees dug into the sand as she soaked up some sun at a beach in Malibu, California. She placed both of her hands on her legs in front of her and arched her back and tilted her head as she gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

In the background of the photo, a large hill, cloudy blue sky, and multiple palm trees could be seen.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted down the middle of her head. She styled the dark locks in loose curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Luciana boasts over 904,0000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 450 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Amazing and beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Magnificent view, what an awesome bod,” another gushed.

“I can’t get enough of this photo. You are truly the most beautiful woman in this entire world,” a third social media user declared.

“Girl crush always and forever!!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a pair of gray sweatpants with an elastic band, and a matching unbuttoned top that flashed her bare chest underneath. To date, that post has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 840 comments.