Government Coronavirus Tracker Disappears One Day After Trump Administration Takes Over

The Center of Disease Control’s website has been showing public information about the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States. But one day after the Trump administration took control of the information, the public-facing tracker disappeared from the website.

As CNBC reports, on Wednesday, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their information on the number available hospital beds directly to a database controlled by the Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, this information was going to the CDC.

The government said that the decision was made to help streamline the process of getting data in real-time. While many experts agree that the former system was in need of an overhaul because it wasn’t designed with a situation like the novel coronavirus in mind, some worried that the change could mean less transparency.

On Thursday, the data on hospital capacity was removed from the CDC website. Ryan Panchadsaram, who is part of a website that tracks coronavirus numbers said that when he tried to go to the site to get information, it was missing.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

“We were surprised because the modules that we normally go to were empty. The data wasn’t available and not there,” he said. “There was no warning.”

He decried the move, saying that shifting the data to streamline it makes sense, but the numbers still need to be made available. Now, he says, people like him can present a complete picture to the public of the coronavirus as it moves through the U.S.

Dr. Jen Kates at the Kaiser Family Foundation said that the resource was critical for a variety of people and expressed concern that the data is being politicized.

Currently, users get an alert that reads:

“Data displayed on this page was submitted directly to CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) and does not include data submitted to other entities contracted by or within the federal government.”

HHS spokesman Michael Caputo promised to order to CDC to restore the information.

“HHS is committed to being transparent with the American public about the information it is collecting on the coronavirus,” he said. “Therefore, HHS has directed CDC to re-establish the coronavirus dashboards it withdrew from the public on Wednesday.”

The Trump administration has been criticized for its response to the coronavirus, with some people arguing that the government is ignoring expert health advice in order to downplay the severity of the pandemic. The president recently retweeted a message claiming that the CDC and doctors were lying about the coronavirus in order to influence his chances of being reelected in November.