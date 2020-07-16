Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Says Amber Heard’s Allegations Are ‘Nothing Like The True Johnny’

Johnny Depp’s former partner, French singer Vanessa Paradis, says that Amber Heard’s allegations are nothing like the “true Johnny” she knows, according to Deadline.

The singer, as well as Depp’s ex-fiancée Winona Ryder, were due to testify over video in court today in defense of Depp, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Their scheduled appearances have been canceled. Instead, Depp’s former bodyguard, Sean Bett, took the witness stand in court proceedings this morning. This comes after Depp’s legal team decided there was no need for the court to hear from his former partners. The court has released both Paradis’ and Ryder’s statements from preliminary hearings.

The 57-year old actor was in a relationship with Paradis for 14 years and have known each other for 25 years. The pair have two children together, Lily-Rose Depp who is 21-years old, and Jack who is 18-years old.

In her statement, Paradis said that she has been aware of Heard’s allegations against her ex and the father of her children for several years now and that they are nothing like the Depp she knows personally. She said that Depp was kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent. Paradis claims that the actor was never violent or abusive towards her.

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts,” she said.

“On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen,” her witness statement reads.

She added that the allegations are upsetting because Depp has helped many people in both his personal and professional life with “kindness and generosity,”.

Depp’s ex-fiancée, Winona Ryder said Depp was as close to her as family when they were together. Ryder and Depp were in a four-year relationship and were engaged from 1990 until 1993 before they split up.

“I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” the Stranger Things actress said.

She added that Depp has never been violent or abusive towards anyone she has seen.

Depp is suing The Sun, the newspapers’ publisher News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton because of a 2018 article which claimed that Depp was abusive towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard. According to Deadline, the British newspaper is defending the article as true, claiming that Depp was physically and emotionally abusive towards Heard, especially while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.