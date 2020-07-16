Isabella Buscemi Gets On All Fours In A Tiny Bronze Bikini

Isabella Buscemi took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, to share a new update with her 2.2 million followers. The Cuban-Italian bombshell is famous for showing off her killer figure in sexy outfits, and the newest addition was no different. She looked stunning in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her enviable physique.

The Latina rocked a shiny bronze two-piece swimsuit that showed off her voluptuous assets. From what was visible, the top featured padded triangle-cut cups that hardly held her shapely chest.

Isabella also showed a close look at her top in her Instagram stories. The garment had a deep neckline that displayed a tantalizing view of her décolletage. Floss-like strings clung to her neck for support, but the piece seemed stretched out from the weight of her breasts. She wore a matching thong that likely had high leg cuts. The cut perfectly showcased her round booty.

In the first photo, Isabella was snapped indoors, wearing her scanty attire. It seemed like the lights were all turned off, and the photographer relied on sunshine as the main source of light for the indoor photo shoot. She posed on the carpeted floor with her knees and arms firmly affixed to the flat surface. She looked to the side with a sultry gaze and parted lips. The angle also displayed a glimpse of her pert behind, which made her viewers happy.

In the second pic, she slightly changed her pose by biting on her nail as she looked down to the floor. A filter was seemingly applied to the images, which enhanced the colors.

Isabella wore a full makeup application. She appeared to wear perfectly groomed brows, subtle eyeshadow, faux lashes with a thick coat of black mascara, bronzer, and glowing highlighter. She seemed to complete her look by applying nude lipstick on her lips. Her layered, blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves. As for her accessories, she chose to wear her name necklace, rings, and a watch.

Isabella wrote a short and vague caption. She revealed that her skimpy ensemble was from Berry Beachy Swimwear. The new social media share was a huge hit with her avid fans. As of this writing, it amassed more than 65,800 likes and over 600 comments. Fans and followers around the globe took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and messages.

“You are so hot and flawless!” one of her fans wrote.

“A beautiful woman with a banging body. You are so hot!!!” another admirer added.

“Stunning as always,” gushed a third follower.