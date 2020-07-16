Bethany Lily April Shows Off Insane Curves In Purple Lingerie

British bombshell Bethany Lily April captured thousands of fans’ attention on social media after she shared a sizzling slideshow of herself on Thursday, July 16. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3.1 million followers, and the post instantly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model photographed herself with her cellphone while indoors for the two-photo series. Bethany took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses as she sat down in front of her vanity. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted and pushed her chest forward. She could also been seen tugging on her clothing as she directed her gaze straight toward the phone’s screen.

Her long, blond hair — which featured highlights — was pulled back into a ponytail and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

Still, it was her famous curves that clearly demanded the most attention in the slideshow, as she flaunted them with ease in a revealing ensemble.

Bethany opted for a purple teddy that looked to be made out of a sheer, lace material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back.

The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, drawing attention to her bust. The intimate number’s briefs also featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that further flaunted her figure, particularly accentuating her tiny waist, hips, and derriere.

She did not accessorize the look as it was quite eye-catching enough on its own.

The fitness model did not specify where she was photographed, but she was likely inside of her residence.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support from fans, garnering more than 15,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. An additional 350 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Bethany on her figure, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“Wow, you’re beautiful my dear,” one Instagram user commented.

“Is it hard being so perfect,” added a second fan.

“Hello beauty, you are looking amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so stunning,” a fourth individual asserted.

