Victoria Beckham Writes About The Importance Of Kindness As The Designer Reveals That She Was Bullied

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham learned the value of kindness. The fashion designer wrote about the importance of the trait and shared how it is especially important during the current pandemic in an article for Vogue Australia.

“Growing up, my parents always taught me the importance of kindness.”

The fashion designer holds the trait in high regard and tried her best to instill it in her kids, Brooklyn Beckham, 21, Romeo James Beckham, 17, Cruz Beckham, 15, and Harper Seven Beckham, 9.

“With my children, I’ve always said the same thing: it doesn’t matter how smart you are, how you look or how you dress, what’s most important is that you are kind to other people.”

The chic fashion designer admitted that she was an “awkward teenager” when she was in school. The mother of four didn’t have a lot of friends. Now that she is older, Victoria realized that her younger years were tough and recognized that she was bullied. Having those experiences made Victoria acknowledge that she did not want others to have to deal with any sort of loneliness. The singer told her young daughter, Harper, that if she ever saw a little girl sitting alone to chat with her.

“I want everyone to know that no-one is on their own when Harper is around.”

Victoria believes that now more than ever, kindness is needed. The current global pandemic has created a great deal of “uncertainty,” and has lead to lots of nervousness and fear. The Spice Girl wrote that the best thing that we can do is to help our children through these times.

“It’s our responsibility to protect and explain this crazy time to our children and to focus on being more patient, understanding and supportive of each other.”

The pop star and her husband, soccer superstar David Beckham have been concentrating on their family as well as others during their time in lockdown. The Beckhams created toiletry kits for a local charity that delivers them to those in need. Now that they are spending more time at home, Victoria wrote that she enjoys cleaning up after her husband cooks dinner and the family likes to take some evening walks together.

The Beckhams have had some big news during the quarantine. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Victoria’s son, Brooklyn, proposed to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, a few weeks ago. The photographer announced the news on Instagram Sunday. The two have been dating for nine months and moved in together a short time later.