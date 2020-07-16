Abby Rao Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In A Low-Cut Nude Bodysuit On Instagram

Abby Rao thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with another look at her fantastic figure this week. The model and TikTok star flashed her dangerous curves in a stunning new series of photos that were shared to her page on Wednesday.

The trio of gorgeous snaps captured Abby posing in what appeared to be her bedroom, however, a blur effect over the background of the images made it difficult to tell. She stood directly in front of the camera, first staring longingly off into the distance before averting her gaze to the cell phone that she held in her hand.

Abby opted to go casual for the photoshoot, though the look still proved to be a huge hit with her army of fans. She rocked a nude bodysuit made of a flattering ribbed material that clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass frame. It had floss-style straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that showed way more of her voluptuous assets than it covered up.

The 21-year-old added a pair of gray sweatpants to her outfit as well to give it even more of a cozy vibe. They were pulled down low on her curvy hips rather than at her waist, giving her audience a peek the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut design that teased another glimpse of her bronzed skin.

Abby gave her look a hint of bling with a diamond choker necklace and stud earrings, as well as a single silver ring on one of her perfectly manicured fingers. She wore her long, platinum locks down in subtle waves, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The cosmetics application appeared to include a red lipstick, blush, and highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the triple-pic update proved to be extremely popular with Abby’s millions of fans, amassing more than 257,000 likes and over 1,200 comments after 21 hours of going live.

“You are so cute,” one person wrote.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always Abby,” praised another fan.

“If this isn’t beauty I don’t know what is!” a third follower declared.

“Omg you are perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

While Abby opted for a slightly more modest look in her latest Instagram post, the model has certainly proved that she isn’t afraid to show some skin. Another recent upload from Monday saw her flaunting her round booty in a cheeky, tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination.