Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan McCain For Blaming Anthony Fauci For Coronavirus Surge

The hosts of The View discussed Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday’s episode. After saying that the respected immunologist deserves some of the blame for the surge of the disease in the United States, Meghan McCain was taken to task by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, as Raw Story reports.

“I’m so happy there are a few adults left, and Fauci is one of them, and I want him to speak out more. Let’s not — this is worth repeating: Are you going to trust an ivy league educated epidemiologist like Fauci or somebody who tells you to drink bleach and face the sunlight to kill the virus? I mean, really,” Goldberg said.

McCain explained to her fellow hosts that she didn’t agree and had changed her mind about Fauci, commenting on a recent photo spread in InStyle magazine that shows the doctor sitting poolside. While she conceded that he has the right to appear in a magazine, she said that it was a dangerous political move.

She went on to say that there was a “cult of personality” surrounding Fauci that gave him credit when things went well with the coronavirus response, but didn’t blame him when things went wrong. For instance, she said, California has been forced to reverse its re-opening as the number of positive COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

She asked the other women if it was fair that the president gets blamed for the fact that her friends in California can’t return to work while Fauci is celebrated before adding that she had “turned on” Fauci more than the other women in the show.

Goldberg jumped to Fauci’s defense, saying that much of the problem is that people are refusing to wear masks or practice safe social distancing. Part of that is because, she said, Trump has chosen not to champion the practice of wearing a mask.

“This is personal responsibility of people deciding not to wear masks and not to social distance because they’re concerned about their personal rights. I don’t put that on Fauci. I don’t put that on you-know-who, but I am mad at you-know-who because he hasn’t helped it,” Goldberg said.

The comments come after Fauci has been under attack by people in the Trump administration in recent days who have sought to question his credibility. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the immunologist responded to the attacks, saying it reflected negatively on the White House, not on him.