Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Red Bikini

On Thursday, July 16, American model Kindly Myers uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 34-year-old appeared to be posing outside in front of a blue wall. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Phoenix, Arizona. She stood with one of her arms crossed and arched her back. Kindly tilted her head and brought her hand to the side of her face, as she parted her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a red bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms with cut-out detailing. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable black ink tattoo on her right side. Kindly accessorized the sexy look with a belly button ring and a delicate silver necklace adorned with a crystal and a cross pendant.

The blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption, the Playboy model asked her followers to let her know what they had on their minds. She also tagged professional photographer Luis Gomez, insinuating that he took the picture.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question, with many complimenting her.

“I’m thinking about how great it would be to spend time with an interesting, intelligent woman such as you gorgeous,” wrote a fan.

“Easy question, I’m fantasizing about meeting you, WOW, absolutely gorgeous!!!” added a different devotee.

“Thinking about how incredibly gorgeous you are!” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Thinking that [you’re] God’s best creation. He must have taken a lot of time. Wonderful [and] sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kindly is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing high-cut black one-piece that left little to the imagination. That picture has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.