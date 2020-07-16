Charly Jordan Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy Top And Jeans

Internet sensation Charly Jordan sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new video of herself on Wednesday, July 15. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3.3 million followers, which caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 21-year-old Instagram model was recorded outdoors, likely in her backyard, as a number of large trees filled the background behind her. Charly took center stage as she placed herself directly in front of the camera, while switching between a number of sexy poses. She further emitted a sultry mood as she pouted, touched her hair, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

She parted her long blond hair — which featured some highlights — in the middle. The locks also appeared to be blown out as they fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Charly also appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup in the image — a move that added just a hint of glamour to her overall appearance. The application seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, foundation, mascara, eyeliner, blush, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her enviable and flawless figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her body in a revealing ensemble.

Charly’s top was light-yellow, and featured long-sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very cropped, displaying a great deal of underboob. The top also featured a plunging neckline, that again showcased some of her assets.

The model teamed the top with a pair of faded denim jeans. The pants also did not conceal much of her figure, as they featured a low-rise design that especially drew eyes towards her slim and chiseled core.

She finished the look off with a few accessories, including earrings, and a gold necklace.

The model did not indicate where she was recorded in the post.

In the caption, she stated that she was having a good day. Charly also revealed that her outfit was designed by Revolve, an online clothing company.

The post was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 278,000 likes and 751,000 views since going live late Wednesday. Additionally, more than 1,600 followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“You are fire,” one user wrote.

“An actual living angel,” added a second fan.

“You are flawless,” a third admirer asserted.

Charly is no stranger to posting her killer figure on social media. Earlier in July, she stunned fans after sporting just a thong while in a bathtub, per The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 468,000 likes.