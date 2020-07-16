‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview: Brooke Catches Quinn & Ridge In An Embrace

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, July 17 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who reminisced with Eric Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) about their 30-year-history. The episode ended with her finding the love of her life, Ridge Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), in the arms of another woman the day before their wedding, per Soaps.

This particular episode, which originally aired on March 24, 2017, marks the final classic episode that CBS will broadcast. From Monday, July 20, the soap opera will air brand new episodes featuring Steffy’s accident and Flo’s kidnapping.

Australian Beach Party

After Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tied the knot, they had a beach reception. However, not everyone was in the mood to celebrate.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was licking his wounds because Brooke was marrying Ridge the following day. Not even Katie Logan (Heather Tom) or the groom could cheer him up.

In the meantime, Steffy cornered Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) on the pier and accused her of crashing her wedding so that she could sell the photos to the press. Sally denied the accusation and told her that Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode) had invited her as his guest. Steffy demanded that Sally not only leave the wedding, but she also wanted her to leave Australia. The two struggled and Sally fell into the water. Thomas jumped in and rescued her.

Darren Michaels / CBS

Brooke & Eric Reminisce

Brooke and Eric walked along the beach and continued to reminisce about the past. They couldn’t believe that their lives had changed so much in the 30 years since they had known each other and that Brooke was about to wed Ridge in Australia.

Brooke admitted that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had changed and that she was good for Eric. The Forrester patriarch only wanted Brooke to be happy.

Ridge & Quinn Say Goodbye

Ridge and Quinn bumped into each other on the beach. They were glad that they had ended their “foolishness” a while back. Both Eric and Quinn would have been devastated if they had ever found out about Ridge and Quinn’s illicit kisses.

They acknowledged their relationship and admitted that something special had happened between them, but that it was over. Quinn and Ridge kissed for the last time. However, they were not alone.

Brooke Spies Ridge And Quinn

Brooke couldn’t find her groom and set out to find them after questioning Katie and Bill about Ridge’s whereabouts. She made her way down to the beach and stopped behind a thicket when she saw Ridge and Quinn together.

Even though she had not believed Katie when she claimed that Ridge and Quinn were having an affair, Brooke finally caught them in an embrace. She saw Ridge and Quinn kissing, not realizing that they were saying goodbye, and was devastated.

After Ridge left the beach, Brooke immediately confronted Quinn.