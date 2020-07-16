Mary Trump’s Book ‘Too Much And Never Enough’ About The President Sets Massive Release-Day Sales Numbers

The book written by President Donald Trump’s niece Mary was released this week and it has already racked up massive sales numbers. On Thursday, Mary Trump’s publisher Simon & Schuster released some initial sales numbers and revealed that the book is already a huge success and hit a new sales record for them.

Deadline shares the details. The book, titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, was released on Tuesday, July 14. The release came after a legal court battle initiated by the president’s brother Robert that aimed to prevent the book’s distribution. Once the legal issues were resolved, the publisher pushed forward rather aggressively.

Simon & Schuster ultimately moved the book’s release up to July 14, after first setting a date of August 11 and a subsequent release date of July 28. From the sounds of things, moving the release date up was a wise move on Simon & Schuster’s part.

The publisher now says that Too Much and Never Enough set a sales record for them by selling 950,000 copies by the end of its first day of release. That figure reportedly includes pre-orders as well as sales of ebooks, e-audiobooks, and print books from the day of release.

Those massive numbers have prompted the publisher to go ahead and initiate a 14th print run of the book. That will elevate the number of print copies produced to more than 1.15 million.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

As CNN noted, this is not the first Simon & Schuster book about the president that has become a best seller for the publisher. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recent release, The Room Where It Happened, sold more than 780,000 copies during its first week of availability.

Prior to these two hits, Bob Woodward’s Trump-focused book Fear performed fantastically as well for Simon & Schuster. It sold 900,000 copies by the end of its first day. In addition, James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty hit 600,000 by the end of its first week of sales after Macmillan Publishers released it.

Michael Wolff’s Trump-related book Fire & Fury also performed quite well for Henry Hold and Co., selling more than 1.7 million copies over the course of its first month.

This new book shares numerous anecdotes as told by the president’s niece. For example, she alleges that he paid someone to take his SAT test for him. Throughout the rest of the book, she recounts other instances of alleged cheating and shares a number of other salacious family stories.

This book from the president’s niece is obviously a huge hit already, and it has only been available for purchasers to read for a few days. Many people will be curious to see how high the sales climb before interest in it wanes.