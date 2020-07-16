Kelly Ripa Rocks A Red Bikini In Smoking-Hot Throwback Post

Kelly Ripa showed off her fit figure in a rare bikini-clad post added to her Instagram page moments ago. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has used her account sparingly in recent weeks, so it comes as no surprise that her 2.8 million fans were thrilled with the throwback post.

The photo captured Kelly on vacation with her whole family. The talk show host did not use a geotag in the location, but she told her fans that the picture was snapped in 2008. Kelly wrapped her arm around her husband, Mark Consuelos, and they both smiled big for the camera. Mark’s mother, father and the couple’s three kids also made an appearance in the photo. The family stood in knee-deep water with a beautiful blue body of water at their backs.

The talk show host flaunted her incredible figure in a red bikini that boasted a halter-neck top and tiny, triangular cups. The suit left her toned arms bare and showed off her trim abs and small waist. She appeared to be wearing matching bottoms on her lower half, but a portion of the suit was covered by her youngest child, Joaquin Consuelos, who hugged Kelly around the waist. Kelly rocked a white straw hat with a black strap in the middle and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of black glasses.

Mark sported a black T-shirt and swim trunks to match. His mother sported a black swimsuit, and his father selected a similar outfit, which consisted of a red T-shirt and black swim trunks. Like their parents, the couple’s three children all sported swimwear for their day of fun in the sun. It looked like Lola Consuelos held a beer in her hand, and in the caption, Kelly made a joke about it. However, she reminded fans to “calm the effffff down.”

The photo has earned a lot of attention from fans. So far, the post has accrued over 24,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“Great pic!! Beautiful family! Where did your babies go Kelly??” one fan asked with a trio of red heart emoji.

“You never age!” a second fan added.

“You have such a beautiful family,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Kelly has been loving the “no pants” vibe in recent days. It was previously reported by The Inquisitr that Kelly, who has been taping her hit morning show from her home, revealed that she would only return to the studio if she didn’t have to wear pants.

“I’m not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind,” Kelly told Jimmy Kimmel. “I like this from the waist up thing that we’re doing. So I think we should build a studio where you can’t see what we’re wearing from the waist down. That’s the only way I’m coming back.”