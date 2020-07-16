Sara Sampaio Flaunts Insane Abs In Patterned Bikini During Lake Powell Boat Trip

Sara Sampaio gave fans a glimpse at her vacation in Arizona in a new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared an image of herself sitting at the edge of a boat in Lake Powell as she rocked a white patterned bikini that did nothing but favors for her abs.

The photo showed Sara relaxing on the white boat as the water rippled around her. In the distance, a giant rock formation could be seen. Only a few clouds were visible in the sky, making it a bright and beautiful day on the water. While the scenery was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on the stunning woman in the center of the photo.

Sara’s outfit featured a white triangle-shaped top in what looked to be a black paisley pattern. The low-cut top did little to cover Sara’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Strings tied loosely around her neck and back, barely holding the bikini in place.

Sara’s six-pack abs were completely exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her tummy, while the string sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs perfectly framed in the high-cut bikini.

Sara finished off the ensemble with a white baseball cap, which she wore backwards over her messy brunette locks. She did not appear to be sporting any makeup, though the Portuguese babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty.

Sara leaned back on her arms and slouched slightly, still flexing her ab muscles. She bent her knees and pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins. Sara turned her head to the camera and flashed a closed smile.

Sara’s post received more than 102,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in under a day as fans showered her with love.

“You are absolutely stunning Sara!” one fan said.

“You are my all-time favorite,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Unexplainable beauty,” a third follower wrote.

“The lake is almost as stunning as you,” a fourth fan said.

Sara’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The model wore a brown and black animal-print bikini earlier this week as she posed outside her home to catch some rays on another beautiful day. That post received more than 330,000 likes.