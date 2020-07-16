Vatican Advises Bishops To Report Sex Abuse Of Children, Vulnerable Adults To Police In New Mandate

The Vatican has released a document that advises bishops to report sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults to police, Reuters reported. The document provides the clearest language yet on how church authorities are to act when priests within their employ are accused of sex crimes.

The 20-page “vademecum,” or guidebook, was released in six languages on Thursday by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Prior to the release of Thursday’s document, bishops had been acting under an informal hodgepodge of directives and communications; or, as the Vatican’s doctrinal chief, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria called it, “a dense forest of norms and procedures.”

What’s more, many bishops have outright ignored those existing guidelines in favor of protecting their priests, according to The Connecticut Post.

Thursday’s vademecum is, according to Vatican News, intended to be less of a set of canonical laws and more of a step-by-step serious of instructions — a sort of “frequently asked questions,” as the website describes it — when it comes to dealing with allegations of abuse by clergy.

Indeed, Monsignor Giacomo Morandi acknowledged that there is nothing new in the document. Rather, it’s “new” in the sense that it’s the first time all of the rules and procedures have been put together in an organized way, “from the first report of a possible crime to the definitive conclusion of the cause,” as Morandi described it.

Mateus Campos Felipe / Unsplash

Some of the key points of the guidebook include instructions to report sexual abuse to criminal authorities, even if no local law explicitly requires them to do so.

“Even in cases where there is no explicit legal obligation to do so, the ecclesiastical authorities should make a report to the competent civil authorities if this is considered necessary to protect the person involved or other minors from the danger of further criminal acts,” the handbook says.

The document also specifies that church officials are to cooperate with local law enforcement when it comes to investigating these allegations, including complying with “legitimate” subpoena requests.

Further, the document requires bishops to treat victims with “dignity and respect,” as well as “welcome, attentive hearing and support, also through specific services, as well as spiritual, medical and psychological help, as required by the specific case.” The document also requires the same to be offered to the accused.

The document also clarifies what actually constitutes sexual abuse. The list of such crimes includes not only outright sexual intercourse but also any physical contact for sexual gratification, as well as exhibitionism, masturbation, the production of pornography, and “conversations and/or propositions of a sexual nature.”

It bears noting that the document does not carry with it the force of canonical law, and indeed, critics continue to take the Vatican to task for its steadfast refusal to issue a direct and formal requirement for bishops to report sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults to local criminal authorities. The Vatican insists that such a law could lead to ill treatment of church officials in places where Catholics are a persecuted minority.