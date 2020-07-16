Anllela Sagra Shares A Flirty Video While Clad In Bubblegum Pink Bikini

Anllela Sagra sizzled in a flirty video that was added to her Instagram feed a few hours ago. The sultry clip captured the bombshell in a bubblegum pink bikini, and her 11.7 million fans were thrilled with her latest skin-baring display.

The seconds-long clip captured the model in front of a set of glass doors that reflected trees and a body of water. Anllela moved her fit figure toward the camera as she ran her fingers through her long, dark tresses. The social media star did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine spilling over her frame.

Anllela showed off her sculpted body in a bubblegum pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. A tag in the post indicated that the swimwear was from California-based company Minimale Animale. The top of the suit had triangular cups that did more showing than covering. She gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in addition to a glimpse of underboob, while thin straps went over her bronzed shoulders. It looked like the top had underwire cups that further accentuated her enviable assets.

The bottom of her suit was a perfect match, and its low rise allowed Anllela to show off her chiseled abs and trim midsection. The sides had thick straps and highlighted her toned legs. Anllela kept her accessories simple and wore a silver necklace. In her caption, she revealed that the trendy jewelry was from Adina’s Jewels. The model also sported sparkling earrings.

Anllela wore her long locks down and straight, and her hair tumbled over one side of her shoulder. She sported a minimal application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows, light eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick that matched the color of her swimsuit.

In the caption of the post, she made sure to wish her fans a good day, and she also tagged her hair and makeup team for helping her with the look. Since the post went live a few hours ago, it’s earned over 67,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“Good looking in pink bikini,” one follower complimented.

“U look so beautiful and very lovely and very nice hun,” a second fan chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I love your body, it’s absolutely incredible,” a third social media user wrote.

Several other fans struggled to find the right words and commented with emoji instead.