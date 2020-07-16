WWE Rumors: Kairi Sane Reportedly Leaving Company After ‘SummerSlam’

According to a report from Tokyo Sports, by way of WrestleTalk, Kairi Sane will reportedly leave WWE as early as next month.

Sane has reportedly told some of her neighbors about her plans to leave WWE as well. The report also revealed that the superstar will make a huge announcement about her future at next month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The report states that the superstar wants to return to Japan to be with her husband. These rumors have been circulating for months now, but the latest development also states that she will still be affiliated with WWE in some capacity.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Sane has been linked with an ambassador role with the company. The belief is that WWE will introduce NXT Japan in the coming months, and Sane will play an integral non-wrestling role in the expansion.

However, the report doesn’t state if Sane is planning on hanging up her wrestling boots. It’s also possible that she will continue to wrestle, albeit for a Japanese promotion. As WhatCulture noted, there have been rumors of her joining Stardom when her WWE contract expires. Sane is only 31, and it seems unlikely that she’ll step away from in-ring competition while she’s still in her prime.

Some fans and pundits have speculated that Sane’s recent return to WWE television means that she plans on staying with the company. She is set to team with Asuka to challenge Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women’s Tag Championships, and she might have a Raw Women’s title match with Asuka lined up after Extreme Rules.

These storyline developments suggest that WWE has some plans for the Japanese superstar. However, she might just be taking part in some high-profile angles before she parts ways with the promotion. There have reportedly been discussions of her featuring in a retirement angle in the coming weeks, with a heel superstar set to write her out of storylines.

The retirement storyline rumors revealed that the company reportedly planned on using Charlotte Flair or Shayna Baszler as her opponent. The plan is to reportedly get heat on one of the heels prior to pitting them against Asuka for the title, presumably by attacking Sane and injuring her.

Flair is currently taking time off due to having surgery, but Baszler returned to WWE television on the latest Monday Night Raw. It is now highly possible that Baszler will factor into the title scene moving forward.