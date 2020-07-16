Katelyn Runck’s Cleavage Pours Out Of Skin Tight Dress

Instagram sensation and fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a new post to her timeline Thursday morning and it already has fans fawning over her in the comment section. In the new post, Katelyn posed in a skin-tight dress that featured a black, green, and gold ornate pattern. She matched the outfit with a strappy black heel that buckled around her ankles. Katelyn appeared to be wearing white nail polish on her short cut fingernails. The form-fitting ensemble featured off the shoulder arms which exposed the top portion of her chest.

Despite the dress being rather lengthy, cutting off below Katelyn’s knees, it was still rather revealing. The model’s cleavage absolutely poured out of the hot dress, stealing all the attention of her 2.1 million followers. The post contained two images, one of Katelyn standing up and bending at the waist, while the other featured her sitting down on the edge of the chair. Katelyn left her signature brown locks down which she swept back exposing her pronounced collar bones and bronzed chest.

In the caption of the photo, she commented that she was “green with envy” and tried to encourage her followers by telling them to not be down on themselves, while reminding them that other people are often intimidated by them.

In under an hour, the photo brought in over 7,500 likes and hand hundreds of comments. As usual with one of Katelyn’s hot posts, the comment section filled with a plethora of emoji including fire symbols, heart-eyed smiley faces, and green hearts to mimic the one she used in her caption. Several fans opted to spell out their adoration for the fitness bombshell with compliments.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” one fan wrote.

“You’re seriously flawless,” another added with a handful of red heart emoji.

“Good morning my top model,” a third fan wrote.

The photos were done by a photographer known as Lee LHGFX, who boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Lee is known for working with and photographing fitness models for the platform, and Katelyn is one of his regular clients. Lee’s page is riddled with images of Katelyn, the same ones she often shares to her own page.

The new post from Katelyn is one of her more conservative photos despite the cleavage reveal. The model generally poses in bikinis or revealing workout gear which highlights her impressive abs. Just last week Katelyn donned a cheeky burnt orange bikini which brought in tens of thousands of likes.