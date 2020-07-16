Meg Kylie Flaunts Insane Figure In A Skimpy High-Cut Swimsuit

Meg Kylie thrilled her 808,000 Instagram followers with a new sizzling post. On July 16, the Australian model uploaded a snapshot that showed her flaunting her bombshell assets in a skimpy high-cut swimsuit.

Meg looked nothing short of gorgeous in a white monokini with long sleeves. It had a zip that went all the way down to her midsection. The zipper was partly open and exposed a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The one-piece was seemingly made of thin, stretchable material that showed a hint of her belly button from beneath the garment.

The bottom part of the bathing suit boasted extremely high leg cuts that extended to the sides of her waist. It emphasized her curvy hips and left plenty of skin exposed around the groin area. The one-piece also made her toned legs seem longer.

In the brand-new snap, Meg stood against a white wall, clad in her scanty attire. While she didn’t tag an exact location on her post, it looked like she was at home. She faced a big mirror and posed by popping her left hip to the side with her legs spread. She raised her right arm and placed it on top of her head, while her other hand held her phone and took the selfie.

For the occasion, Meg enhanced her beauty with a full makeup look. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, some eyeshadow, several coats of black mascara, glowing highlighter, and some nude lipstick. She left her highlighted hair loose, parted in the middle, and styled in sleek, straight strands with very loose waves at the ends. Its long strands hung over her shoulders and down her back. She also ditched the accessories, as not to distract viewers from her new swimsuit.

Instead of using words, Meg simply dropped two white heart emoji. She also mentioned that her sexy swimwear was from a brand called Luxe To Kill.

The latest update proved to be popular with her avid fans. As of this writing, the NSFW post has gained more than 3,200 likes and 40-plus comments. Users of the popular social media app took to the comments section to praise her flawlessly bronzed skin and killer body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“You are so sexy, and you have nice legs. I really admire your beauty,” one of her fans wrote.

“I love this outfit! You never fail to mesmerize me every time I see your photos, gushed another admirer.

“I like your hair with highlights compared to your previous hairstyles. It brings out your beauty,” a third social media user added.