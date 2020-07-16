Christina Milian Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Gucci Swimsuit

Actress Christina Milian looked like she was getting the most out of the warmer temperatures in her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing app to share a sexy snapshot that featured her rocking a low-cut swimsuit while she spent some time outside.

The 38-year-old entertainer was sitting outside on a sandy area while leaning against the side of a wooden building. She did not indicate where she was, but it appeared to be a nice day.

Christina’s bathing suit was white with the Mickey Mouse the Gucci insignias splashed across the front. The number had a low-cut neckline, showing off her cleavage.

The Falling Inn Love actress leaned against the side of the building with one hand over her head in which she held a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses. Her other arm was at her side with her hand behind her hip. She sat with her knees bent to one side of her body and her feet behind her. The pose showed off her hourglass shape. The image was cropped at her thighs, so much much of her lower body was visible. She glowed as she gave the camera a slight smile.

Christina wore her hair in a bun on the top of her head. She appeared to frame her eyes with sculpted brows, mascara and a light eye shadow. She also looked to be wearing a light pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces. One pendant hung between her breasts, calling attention to her ample chest. She also sported a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 69,000 of her followers hitting the like within an hour of it being shared to her Instagram account.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, Christina’s fans enjoyed seeing her in the sexy swimwear.

Some took some time to give the post some love.

“you’re like a fine wine you look better with age,” commented one Instagram user.

“You are perfect!!! Always have been. always will be,” gushed a second admirer.

“you are such a beautiful woman,” a third follower chimed in.

“Good lord girl you are smoking hot,” quipped a fourth fan.

Considering Christina gave birth in January, she looks incredible. She also does not seem to mind sharing snippets of her life online. Earlier in the week, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a green swimsuit while she spent some down time on the sea.