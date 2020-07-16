Jessica Bartlett Sizzles In Purple Crop Top & Matching Skintight Mini Skirt

Jessica Bartlett showed off both her stunning body and her great sense of humor in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The model shared a series of images in which she sported a purple crop top and mini skirt combination that left very little to the imagination and showcased her best assets. In the caption, she joked that the photos captured her reaction when she was given “unsolicited advice.”

The photos showed Jessica standing outside among a cluster of green bushes and trees. A red building was visible in the background. Sunlight shone down through the leaves and washed over Jessica, highlighting her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy ensemble.

Jessica’s look featured a purple top with light blue tones and a small floral pattern throughout. The spaghetti-strap top featured a demi cut that exposed her ample cleavage. Additionally, the fabric rode up slightly, exposing a bit of Jessica’s underboob. Strings tied a cut-out together at the center and showed off even more skin.

A sliver of Jessica’s rock-hard abs were on display between the top and a matching high-waisted skirt that came up above her belly button. The skirt featured ruching down the sides that hugged her curvy figure and round booty closely. Additionally, the skirt cut off at her thighs to show off her lean legs, though they were mostly left out of the photos.

Jessica accessorized her ensemble with a silver necklace and a silver bracelet. She appeared to be sporting a full glam look, including what seemed to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, blush, and a light pink lipstick. Jessica wore her dark brunette locks down in luscious waves.

In the first image, Jessica faced the camera and rested one hand on her hip, drawing in her hourglass figure as she flashed a huge smile. She then turned to an angle and pushed her arms against her chest slightly, which pushed out her cleavage. As the photos progressed, Jessica’s smile left her face and she adopted an annoyed stare.

Jessica’s post received more than 65,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many of the model’s fans expressed admiration for her beauty in the comments section.

“A real life angel,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo said.

“Your eyes are as majestic as they come,” another user added.

“You’re so beautiful lady,” a third follower wrote.

Jessica always knows how to leave her fans utterly impressed. In another post, the model stripped down to a bandeau bikini, which her followers loved.