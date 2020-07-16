Chuck Woolery’s Twitter Account Appears To Be Gone, After He Confirms His Son Has COVID-19

Woolery had previously accused 'everyone' of lying about the disease.

Former game show host Chuck Woolery’s Twitter account appears to be gone after a controversy involving his suggesting that “everyone is lying” about COVID-19, getting retweeted by President Donald Trump, and then admitting that his son has tested positive for the disease.

As Deadline reported, Woolery, formerly the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” “Love Connection,” and a series of other game and talk shows, has long used Twitter to advance his conservative political views. Late last week, his tweets were thrust into the spotlight when none other than the 45th president retweeted one of his tweets.

Specifically, Woolery had written that “everyone is lying” when it comes to COVID-19, the respiratory illness that has claimed over 138,000 lives in the United States, as of this writing. He claimed that it was all part of a plot to keep President Trump from being re-elected.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it,” he wrote.

Trump retweeted that tweet, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

On Monday, Woolery posted a tweet that appeared to walk back his earlier tweet about the coronavirus, saying that his son has the disease.

“To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” he wrote.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, which of Woolery’s sons has tested positive for the virus. According to a 2006 People report, Woolery has six children from among his four marriages, five of whom are still living — one son, Chad, died in a motorcycle accident in 1986.

Now, Woolery’s Twitter account appears to be no more. A search for his verified user name under which the previous tweets were posted, @chuckwoolery, brings up no users bearing that name.

It does, however, bring up multiple tweets from users posting their own claims about what happened.

For example, this user claimed that Woolery’s account has been suspended by Twitter.

JUST IN: Twitter has suspended the account of former game show host Chuck Woolery for sharing false information about COVID-19.@chuckwoolery is no longer appearing in searches. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 15, 2020

However, another user suggested that it was Woolery himself who shut down his Twitter account.

They didn’t suspend him, he closed his own account down after he had to admit his son was diagnosed with COVID, since he spend months calling it a hoax and then didn’t have the balls to just admit he was wrong. — Wise PaxCat (Remove Impeached Occupant 45) (@WisePaxCat) July 15, 2020

As of this writing, neither Woolery nor Twitter have responded to requests for comment.