Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Her Shape In A Brightly Colored Jumpsuit

Daughter Giovanna crashed the pic with hilarious results.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her shape in a brightly colored jumpsuit for a new Instagram share. The former reality television star looked lovely in a mirror selfie, which appeared to be taken in the master bathroom of the New Jersey home she shares with husband Jionni LaValle. Her daughter Giovanna crashed the pic with hilarious results.

Nicole pointed the phone’s camera at what appeared to be a full-length mirror to capture the entire outfit. The television star and owner of The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, was stunning in a scoop-necked sleeveless tank jumpsuit. The print was multicolored, featuring tones of green, blue, and white. It appeared to feature large, tropical leaves atop it. The loose-fitting top fell into pants that were equally flattering, flaring out a bit at the ankles. At the waist, a small tie detail cinched in the body and made the smallest part of a person’s body appear even tinier.

With this outfit, Nicole added a pair of high-heeled slip-on shoes with sky-high heels. The shoes were in a neutral tone as not to compete with the busy print of the garment.

The reality star wore her highlighted tresses long and loose. They appeared to have been straightened and curled at the bottom into soft waves. Nicole wore a full face of makeup in the share. She appeared to have added dark eyeliner to her eyes as well as false eyelashes to accent the upper part of her face. Her eyebrows appeared to have been filled in with dark powder to draw focus to them. Nicole seemed to use a natural-looking color of blush to accent her cheekbones and a neutral lipstick on her lips. She flashed a peace sign as a finishing touch.

Crashing the image in the background was her daughter Giovanna, also known as her nickname Sissy. Giovanna stood in the background of her mother’s picture, wearing what appeared to be Minnie Mouse pajamas with coordinating pink shorts. She hammed it up for the camera by placing her left arm up with her forearm on her forehead. She looked at her mother quizzically.

The room was a stunning space that featured black and white accents. A checkerboard floor matched cabinetry and a sleek countertop area. A large, soaking tub was seen to Nicole and Giovanna’s left.

Nicole’s followers added their own positive comments to the share.

“Love your outfit!! Cute pic!!” stated one follower.

“Wow, you look amazing, all that training paying off,” remarked a second fan.

“You two are literal twins,” joked a third follower of the striking similarities between Nicole and her only daughter.

“Mawma, you are goals,” said a fourth fan.