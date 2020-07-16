Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Adorable Video Of 1-Year-Old Son Laughing

Mike called his youngest son's laugh the 'best sound in the world!!'

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared the most adorable video to his Instagram account this week which showed him as he played with his and Carrie’s youngest son, 1-year-old Jacob. The impossibly sweet video shared online on Thursday, July 16, showed the retired hockey player as he spent some quality time with his little boy, who just couldn’t stop giggling.

The clip, which can be seen via Mike’s Instagram story here, started off with the father of two as he held either side of his son’s torso in front of him.

The 40-year-old athlete — who recently showed off his country side on Carrie’s TikTok account when they took a trip to Wyoming to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary — then showed off his strength as he lifted the little guy up all the way above his head while little Jacob just could not stop laughing. The youngster let out the sweetest, loudest laugh which brought a big smile to Mike’s face.

He then lowered his son back down and looked in his eyes before putting him back above his head. Jacob kicked his legs and let out another big laugh.

The former Nashville Predators Captain pulled Jacob back down and pulled a funny face as the 1-year-old began to put his hands on his dad’s face while they looked lovingly at one another.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for dcp

In a caption posted alongside the story, Mike admitted that hearing Jacob laugh was the “best sound in the world!!”

Carrie and Mike’s youngest son appeared to still be in his PJs during his playtime with dad. He wore a dark gray set with patterned bottoms and mustard yellow trims around his legs and arms.

As for Mike, he almost matched his little boy with his own ensemble. The athlete kept things casual for morning playtime in a pair of gray sweatpants and a gray t-shirt.

One of the Fisher/Underwood family’s dogs also got in on the action. Their German Shepherd named Zero could be seen wandering around in the shot.

The latest look at little Jacob came shortly after Carrie’s husband treated his Instagram followers to a rare look at their two boys together.

The couple is also parents to 5-year-old son Isaiah, and it was only earlier this week that Mike posted a photo of the two together while out fishing on a boat as he shared that Isaiah was showing his little brother “the ropes.” Though the snap only showed the back of the brothers’ heads, it marked only one of a handful of photos the two have publicly shared of the two boys together since he and Carrie welcomed Jacob into the world back in January 2019.