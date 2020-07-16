Greta Thunberg And Other Activists Pen Open Letter Calling Global Leaders To Face Climate Emergency

Greta Thunberg along with fellow climate activists, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever van der Heyden, and Adélaïde Charlier, have penned an open letter demanding that global leaders take immediate action to tackle climate change, Mashable reported. The letter was sent to all European Union leaders and heads of state earlier today.

Mashable reported that the young activists called for ecocide, which covers extensive damage or the destruction of an ecosystem or acts that harm a species, to be made an international crime that would be handled by the International Criminal Court. There have been many calls over the years for ecocide to be recognized as an international crime, but the United Nations have yet to accept it.

As well as campaigning for ecocide to be recognized as a crime, Thunberg and her fellow climate activists demanded that investments in fossil fuel extraction and exploration are to be halted immediately. They called for the creation of annual binding carbon budgets based and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and scientists’ findings to give a 66 percent chance of limiting global temperature rise to below 2.7 degrees. According to the activists, this includes taking tipping points, feedback loops, and global aspects of equity into account without relying on the assumption of negative emission technologies that do not exist yet to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

One of the final demands of the open letter was for climate policies to protect workers and vulnerable people, and to reduce all forms of inequality.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“We understand and know very well that the world is complicated and that what we are asking for may not be easy.​ The changes necessary to safeguard humanity may seem very unrealistic. But it is much more unrealistic to believe that our society would be able to survive the global heating we’re heading for, as well as other disastrous ecological consequences of today’s business as usual​,” they concluded in their list of demands for EU and global leaders.

The climate activists explained that in the past few months, during the COVID-19 pandemic they have watched how some world leaders have stepped up and acted for the greater good for society, but that it is now clear to them that the climate crisis was never treated like a crisis.

“And the longer we keep pretending that we are on a reliable path to lower emissions and that the actions required to avoid a climate disaster are available within today’s system – or for that matter that we can solve a crisis without treating it like one – the more precious time we will lose,” they said.

The letter on Climate Emergency EU was signed by notable figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Malala Yousafzai, Greenpeace, Peta, Margaret Atwood, and more.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Thunberg expressed her support for climate activists in the Philippines calling for the repeal of a new anti-terrorism law which may affect their right to peacefully protest.