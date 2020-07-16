Carmen Electra Sizzles In White Swimsuit While Kicking Her Legs On A ‘Pink Pancake’ Float

Carmen revealed that her inflatable raft included a pillow shaped like a pat of butter.

Carmen Electra flaunted her long legs and teased her fans in her latest sultry Instagram update. The model looked like she was enjoying herself as she relaxed on a whimsical pool float shaped like a giant breakfast food.

Carmen, 48, stunned in a white swimsuit with daring cutaway sides that displayed a significant amount of sideboob. The garment also had an image or logo printed on the bust area, but most of it was hidden from view. The Scary Movie star was seemingly doing a little sunbathing, and she wore a pair of over-sized sunglasses with dark lenses to protect her eyes from the sun’s brilliant rays.

She was stretched out on a round inflatable raft. The large float was bubblegum pink, and it included a bright yellow pillow. In the caption of her post, Carmen revealed that the float was meant to resemble a short stack of pink pancakes with a melting pat of butter on them. However, she cheekily noted that she was missing the syrup.

Carmen’s upload was a Boomerang video. The model kept the focus of the brief clip on her shapely legs by playfully kicking them while they were raised up in the air. The model kept her toes pointed as she pumped her toned limbs. She was also shown provocatively arching her back and moving her right arm back behind her head.

Carmen didn’t share the location of her video, but a previous Instagram post revealed that she’s been spending time in Palm Springs with talent manager Thaer Mustafa. The above-ground infinity pool that she was lounging in had a view of a vast stretch of land with mountains in the distance. Some of the fauna surrounding the area appeared to include palm trees, yucca plants, and small shrubs.

Carmen’s video has racked up over 10,000 likes since it was initially uploaded. Her fans also took to the comments section of her post to shower her with adoration and praise.

“You’re sweet enough hun!! No need for syrup!!!” read one response to her caption.

“You are so beautiful. Your outgoing personality is the joy of life itself. I am a fan of who you are as a person,” another admirer wrote.

“That looks like the most delish pancake ever,” a third commenter opined.

Carmen delighted her fans with another smoking-hot Instagram upload earlier this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wished her devotees a happy Fourth of July by sharing a photo of herself rocking a patriotic bustier and straddling a motorcycle.