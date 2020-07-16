Katie Lee Uses Her Baby Bump As A Table As Her Dog Looks On

She posted the image to her Instagram account.

Food Network personality Katie Lee used her baby bump as a table while her beloved dog looked on in a new Instagram share. The television chef, who will soon welcome her first child — a daughter, with husband Ryan Biegel — posted the image of herself enjoying a salty snack. She used her growing belly as a way to hold up the item, much to the delight of her 759,000 followers, who liked the image 53,073 times and counting.

In the photo, Katie reclined on what appeared to be an oversized, fluffy sofa in the couple’s home. The light-colored furniture looked inviting and just the right place to relax and enjoy a treat. The television personality seemingly wore no makeup in the image, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her dark eyes appeared to have an element of surprise to them, as she was caught by the camera with her hand in a large pretzel jar. Katie’s long, dark hair was casually tossed over to one side. She wore a gray t-shirt that rode up above her stomach, exposing it. With that, Katie sported a pair of casual pants.

Next to the host of Food Network’s The Kitchen — where she shares cooking tips and tricks alongside Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson and Geoffrey Zakarian — was her beloved Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix named Gus. He lay next to his dog mom but looked directly at the camera, leaving fans to wonder if he was caught begging for a treat before the image was taken.

Katie has shared many photos from the couple’s home on the coast of Long Island over the past several weeks, but it appeared from this snapshot that the duo may have returned to their home in New York City. If you peer outside of the window in the background, you can see that a building faces hers. The window, which has no coverings, is located in a white wall which is accented by a painting.

Followers of the celebrity chef adored the sweet pic and shared their comments.

“This face says…I’m eating all the food. Judge ya mama,” joked one of Katie’s fans.

“I love it! It’s awesome being pregnant and spoiling ourselves with everything we want to eat. BTW, You look beautiful!” stated a second person.

“Aww….And love Gus resting his little head on your big belly!” said a third Instagram user.

“Haha. You just bring cuteness to the world. You are just completely adorable,” stated a fourth admirer.