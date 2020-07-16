Matt Lauer Is ‘In A Good Place’ According To The Former ‘Today Show’ Host’s First Wife, Nancy Alspaugh

Former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer’s first wife, Nancy Alspaugh, spoke about her former husband recently. The screenwriter and author commented to In Touch Weekly about how Matt has been doing since his very public firing and divorce, as well as touched on his rumored relationship with Shamin Abas.

Nancy shared that Matt is “doing great” following the recent turmoil in the anchor’s life. The former Today Show star was fired after several sexual assault allegations came to light in 2017. Matt also went through a public divorce with his second wife, Annette Roque, which was finalized just recently after two years. The couple share three children Jack Matthew Lauer, 18, Romy Lauer, 15, and Thijs Lauer, 12.

Nancy “still talks” to her former husband. The two were married from 1981 to 1988 and didn’t have any children. The author told the outlet that years after the scandal, Matt is doing better and that he’s “in a good place.”

“He’s very happy with his new life.”

Part of that “new life” may include a new relationship. Rumors have swirled that Matt is dating public relations executive, Shamin. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Matt was spotted recently on his boat, Resilient, with a woman that looked very similar to the brunette. The two have been linked since late last year.

Nancy admittedly doesn’t discuss love interests with her ex.

“I don’t talk to him about his relationship with Shamin, but he’s very happy.”

The author has been a vocal supported of her ex-husband and has done several interviews since the scandal where she remained positive about Matt’s future.

“I see him starting a new life and career. He is too talented not to have a great career. He made mistakes, but he can move on and upward,” Nancy told ET back in 2018

The former couple has not seen one another recently. Nancy lives on the west coast in Los Angeles, California, and Matt is currently staying in the Hamptons. The author did hint that the two may catch up next time the former anchor is out her way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, After laying low for a while, Matt has been in public a little more recently. Besides his recent spotting aboard Resilient, the former Today Show star recently wrote an op-ed where he claimed that he was “falsely accused.” The fallen anchor has also been eyeing a comeback and was hoping to sit down for a television tell-all. The 62-year-old believed that empty studios caused by the coronavirus would work in his favor and produce a “less hostile venue” for the talk.