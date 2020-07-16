Rebel Wilson Debuts Weight Loss In Latest Instagram Pic & Has Been Boxing To Stay Active

Rebel showed off her fit figure in the boxing ring after dropping several pounds.

Rebel Wilson showed off her impressive weight loss in two new photos and a video shared to her Instagram account this week as she proudly flaunted her body confidence and trim figure. The Cats and Pitch Perfect actress took to the social media site on Thursday, July 16, to give her 8 million followers a peek at how she dropped the pounds and got fit in the ring.

The upload began with a look at Rebel as she showed off her impressive boxing stance in a pair of skintight black three-quarter length leggings, which she paired with a matching black jacket that featured a sheer panel across the shoulders and chest.

She rocked a large pair of black-and-purple boxing gloves on both hands, which perfectly matched her colorful sneakers. She had her blond hair tied up into a ponytail so she could go even harder during her workout session.

The second media in the upload was a Boomerang video of the Bridesmaids star as she gave fans a better look at her skills.

Rebel flashed a big smile and threw out a jab with her left hand towards the camera.

In third and final snap, Rebel relaxed a little more after what appeared to be a pretty exhausting workout session. She put both hands down by her sides, but was still smiling as she stuck her tongue out.

In all three media, Rebel — who previously showed off her weight loss in a series of sultry photos — stood inside a boxing ring with white rope in front of a graffiti wall.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with praise for the star, with many commenting on how fit and healthy the Australian actress looked.

“U look fabulous,” one person said with three red heart emoji.

“Get it girl!” another Instagram user wrote alongside a clapping symbol.

“Dang women!!!!!! Killin the weight loss game,” another comment read with several fire symbols.

Rebel’s upload has received over 136,000 likes since she uploaded it to her account.

The latest post came shortly after the star told fans on Instagram back in May that she wanted 2020 to be her “Year of Health” and that she was trying to get her weight down to around 165 pounds.

She noted that her weight loss goal required “a daily effort” and that there are “constant set backs” on her journey, though she added that she’s still “working hard” to get there.

Rebel hasn’t publicly confirmed how much weight she’s lost so far, though The Mirror has reported that she’d already dropped an estimated 42 pounds.