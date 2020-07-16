Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Spotted Hugging At A Black Lives Matter Rally

Several months after her breakup from Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne was spotted embracing 18-year-old Kaia Gerber at a Black Lives Matter rally held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to Hollywood Life, the two stars were seen hugging each other multiple times yesterday, fueling rumors the two might be dating.

In a photograph shared at the source, Cara could be seen wearing a white cropped top and black fringe shorts. She accessorized with a rainbow belt and a hat. Kaia wore a floral mini dress, and both women wore protective face coverings.

Hollywood Life noted that the duo watched Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson make a speech at the protest.

Reactions to the two getting cozy together were mixed on social media. Some felt that potential new couple were adorable while others were disturbed by the age gap between 18-year-old Kaia and 27-year-old Cara.

“This pic of Cara and Kaia from BLM event today feels like older sister accompany her lil sister to the college because her lil sister is new student LMAO,” wrote one person alongside a photo of the pair holding hands.

A few people also noted the hypocrisy of fans being okay with the young model and the Suicide Squad actress dating while previously voicing concerns when rumors swirled about the possibility of Riverdale star Cole Sprouse being the one dating Kaia.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“I just have to point out how f*cking stupid people are! To the people who thought Cole and Kaia were dating: y’all said that it’s disgusting that Cole is 27 and she is 18 and now she’s dating Cara Delevingne (27) and y’all say it’s so cute (which it is!) but the audacity wtf bro,” said another user.

A third person also pointed out the age gap, noting that they were only 22-years-old and still found dating “an 18 year old inappropriately young to date. just saying.”

In June, Cara revealed that she and Ashley had broken up after being together for almost two years.

As noted by the publication, during one of the last times Cara and Ashley were publicly seen together was during an outing in March. Kaia happened to be with them during their shopping trip.

It is not clear if Cara and Kaia are actually romantically involved or just friends, neither celebrity has made any official statement.

Ashley has since moved on with rapper G-Eazy. The Inquisitr previously reported that their relationship had moved quickly because the two were really enjoying spending time together and liked each other a lot.