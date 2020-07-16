Andy Cohen Enjoys ‘RHONY’ Reunion With Bethenny Frankel In The Hamptons, Prompts Calls For Her Return

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel spent time together earlier this week.

Andy Cohen ventured out on July 15 for an impromptu reunion with Bethenny Frankel in The Hamptons.

After temporarily relcoting to The Hamptons from New York City earlier this year after a bout with COVID-19, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a photo of himself and the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member seated together on a wooden bench on his Instagram page.

“This [Real Housewives of New York City] Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs,” Andy wrote in the caption of his post on Wednesday.

In Andy’s photo, he was seen taking a selfie while relaxing in a graphic white T-shirt and blue shorts as his former Bravolebrity sat at least six feet away from him in a striped green bikini and sandals with her hair pulled back and her face makeup-free.

After Andy’s photo was shared, a number of his fans and followers flooded the comments section of his post with messages about Bethenny’s potential return to the series, and her potential friendship with new cast member Leah McSweeney, who joined the show shortly after Bethenny left last August.

“Are you convincing her to come back??? Lol please! Her and Leah together though??? Lol,” one person wrote.

Another fan added that Bethenny and Leah would be a blast together while a third suggested that they would either love one another or hate each other.

While it has been rumored that Bethenny was actually the person who suggested Leah join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City last year, she and Leah don’t actually know one another. Instead, they simply shared a mutual friend who told Bethenny about the Married to the Mob founder.

Bethenny Frankel welcomes Andy Cohen to her talk show, ‘Bethenny.’ Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Page Six earlier this year that Bethenny had allegedly angered her former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars and other executives of the show when she claimed during an appearance on Extra that the ratings had gone down because the series was failing to inspire viewers.

According to the source, who was said to be someone close to the Bravo reality show’s cast members, those tied to the series could not believe that Bethenny was publicly bashing the show, especially considering the ratings weren’t all that bad.

“I know the ladies only wish her more success with her new show than she had with the last one!” the insider shared, throwing some shade at Bethenny’s talk show, which lasted just one season on FOX.